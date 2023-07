ANC delegation visits NRM party secretariat in Kampala

Leaders of South Africa's African National Congress, ANC have visited the NRM party secretariat in Kampala. The delegation is led by Dr. Gwen Ramok-gopa who is the treasure general of the ANC. Rose Namayanja, NRM's deputy secretary general says South Africa is the first country that has made it possible for African diplomats to be able to enter the country even without visas.