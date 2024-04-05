Analysts warn about risk of factionalism in Pentecostal churches | PANORAMA

Factionalism among leaders in Uganda's Pentecostal Church is reigniting calls for the regulation of a movement that has become increasingly dominant and adept at leveraging ties with the ruling regime to amass power and, in some cases, evade accountability amid reports of power abuses. However, regulating religious practice faces pushback from believers who cite the freedom of worship enshrined in the Constitution of Uganda. These believers reject the notion that church conflicts justify the state infringing on these freedoms.