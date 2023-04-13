Analysts blame failure to follow process for iron sheets’ mess

The failure to follow the laid-down procedures in distribution processes could be the reason government finds itself in the mess over the mismanagement of iron sheets meant for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Program. This is according to a policy analyst and a lawyer whom NTV has spoken to. Already, the minister for Karamoja Affairs Gorreti Kitutu has been charged with the loss of public property and more officials will face the same fate.