Amuru hospitals lack a proper mortuary

Health workers at Atiak Health Centre IV and residents of Amuru district are appealing to government to help them establish a mortuary in the district. Health workers there say it has become difficult to operate the health facility, without a proper mortuary in place. Atiak Health Centre IV is located in Atiak Town Council, Amuru district along the Gulu-Nimule highway. It receives and serves patients from as far as part of the Adjumani district and South Sudan.