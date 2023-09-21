Amuriat, Nandala blame Besigye for chaos in the FDC party

The Najjanankumbi faction of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change has vowed to use all available means to ensure that the Katonga Road group linked to former party president Kizza Besigye does not take over the leadership of the political organization. Party president Patrick Amuriat Oboi and Secretary General Nandala Mafabi, among others; have once again accused Besigye of fermenting divisions in the party. They spoke during a nomination exercise for the NEC elections at the party's headquarters in Najjanankumbi, Kampala.