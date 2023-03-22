Amudat district grapples with low upper secondary enrolment

In the recently concluded Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examinations, many parts of the Karamoja sub-region registered a small number of candidates. While culture and the security situation have been blamed for the low registration rates, this trend has been going on for the last few years. Gillian Nantume talked to stakeholders in Pokot Senior Secondary School in Amudat district on why the high numbers in O-Level are not reflected among A-level candidates.