AMREF set to prioritise primary health care

AMREF Uganda, a non-profit organisation that works to improve access to health services across the country, is set to prioritise primary health care in communities in its 8-year strategy. While launching the 2023 to 2030 strategy this morning, Group CEO Dr. Githingi Gitahi noted that the prioritization of primary health care lowers diseases which in turn empowers communities to engage in income-generating activities to develop their communities. The Minister of State for Primary Health, Margaret Muhanga has commended AMREF for supporting the government’s health programmes which are intended to bolster the health of Ugandans.