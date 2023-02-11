Amongi admits okaying payments against NSSF probe

The 7-member select committee set up to investigate the alleged mismanagement of NSSF last evening concluded its public hearings. The committee, chaired by Mbarara City South MP, Mwine Mpaka was tasked to among other things examine, the corporate structure of NSSF, and abuse of office and to evaluate the status and safety of savers’ money. Over the past two weeks, the committees interfaced with several stakeholders and are now set to retreat and commence report writing. BENJAMIN JUMBE covered the last session, where gender minister Betty Amongi became the last witness to present to the committee.