Among to act on fears by DRC’s EALA representatives

Representatives of the Democratic Republic of Congo to the East African Legislative Assembly have boycotted a retreat of the members of the regional body to Uganda. A Ugandan representative to EALA, Stephen Odongo said that their counterparts were concerned about their security while in Kampala. They are said to have avoided entering Rwanda for the committee sessions of EALA on the same grounds. Members of the regional body were last evening hosted to a dinner by the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among at her residence in Kampala, where she committed to have the speakers of the respective parliaments in the region develop standards to be observed by the regional body.