Among: Kitutu should give an explanation about iron sheets

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has cautioned against dragging the names of other Ministers into a case in which iron sheets meant for the Karamoja sub-region were diverted and did not reach the intended beneficiaries. Among told Parliament that the Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Dr. Goretti Kitutu, should give answers about how the iron sheets and goats ended up elsewhere. Although Among admitted she had received some iron sheets, she denied ever requesting for them.