Amolatar leaders warn against contracting outsiders

Parliamentarians in Amolatar district are urging the government to reevaluate its decision to hire individuals from outside the district for local government projects. The legislators contend that such decisions have often been marred by corruption and substandard work. These remarks follow the visit of a team from the Ministry of Economic Monitoring to Nakatiti Health II, where 500 million shillings were paid to the contractor, yet the work remains unfinished.