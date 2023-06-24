Amoko family calls for a peaceful resolution

The family court is currently meeting to decide where to hold the burial of the late Justice Stella Arach Amoko, who passed on last week. This after the family failed to agree on where to hold the burial. The family failed to agree with a proposal by her husband to have her buried in Adjumani. Her family is looking to have her buried in Nebbi, the place of her birth. With the court yet to decide, the family of Justice Stella Arach Amoko's inlaws in Adjumani are calling on her family to reconsider their stand and allow for her body to be buried in her marital home. They say since Justice Arach Amoko had lived there peacefully for many years, it is inconceivable that they would think differently, now that she is dead.