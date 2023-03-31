American gov’t vows to support Uganda as USAID marks anniversary

The US mission in Uganda has pledged to continue supporting the country through foreign assistance channelled as aid to different programs, including some in health, security and justice among others. Richard Nelson, the Mission director says they urge Uganda to uphold the interests of the people especially those regarding human rights. This was during the celebration to mark 60 years of US AID in Uganda that happened at the Sheraton Hotel on Thursday evening.