American couple pleads guilty to child exploitation in Uganda

An American couple, Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, have pleaded guilty to child torture, child neglect, unlawful stay in Uganda, and employment without a permit or special pass. While appearing before Presiding Judge Alice Komuhangi of the International Crimes Division of the High Court, the prosecution alleges that the couple recruited, transported, and maintained a 10-year-old in a position of vulnerability for purposes of exploitation between December 2020 and December 2021 in Naguru, Kampala.