Alupo calls for an end to NRM infighting

Vice President Maj. Jessica Alupo has cautioned NRM organs against intra-organizational clashes as these will negatively impact the ruling party. The call came in a message delivered by NRM Director for Foreign Affairs Awich Pollar at a meeting for party cadres at Kiyunga Village in Kyampisi Sub County in Mukono District. Mukono North constituency NRM party chairperson Ronald Kibuule called on party members to follow the party’s ideology.