Alupo allays fears on PDM functionality

Vice President Jessica Alupo has urged school heads to join the movement to educate the public about the benefits of the Parish Development Model, as a way of encouraging the growth of household incomes. The vice president, who was presiding over the end of a training session for 1,490 students from patriotism clubs across Katakwi, said she was concerned about the low uptake of Parish Development Model funds by the locals. She said the programme would not harm those applying for the funds.