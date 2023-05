Alternative Kampala-Masaka route can barely handle increased traffic

The Masaka-Nyendo Villa-Maria road, the alternative route from Sembabule has developed heavy potholes and culverts have begun curving in. The Masaka Regional Traffic Police Officer has attributed this to heavy trucks which are now using the road following the decimation of the Katonga bridge along the Kampala-Masaka road. The police have warned of a looming crisis if authorities do not move in to rectify the problem.