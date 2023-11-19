Alebtong district leaders alarmed by high Sickle Cell prevalence, call for pre-marriage testing

The leaders in Alebtong district are alarmed by the elevated prevalence of sickle cell disease in both the district and the entire Lango region. Currently standing at 23 percent, this rate is above the national prevalence of 17 percent. Leaders are advocating for pre-marriage testing to mitigate the increase and discourage close intermarriages. According to Dr. Tony Odung, the District Health Officer of Alebtong, the disease recently claimed the lives of five babies, including children in the district.