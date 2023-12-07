Alcohol Industry Association wants ban on illicit production

Members of the Uganda Alcohol Industry Association have described the Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill 2023 as unnecessary, emphasizing the need for more consultations among Ugandans to create a law that is not hostile to any group of people. The Association, whose members are mainly distillers and suppliers of alcoholic drinks, maintain that the government should instead prioritize combating illicit alcohol production, which they argue is the leading cause of all negative alcohol challenges in the country. These views were expressed during an interface with the State Minister for Industry, David Bahati, and the State Minister of Finance for Investment, Evelyn Anite, concerning the bill tabled by Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi.