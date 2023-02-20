Alaso, Oucor team’s disagree over final campaign venue for Serere-by-election

Both the National Resistance Movement party and the opposition Alliance for National Transformation have vowed to hold their final campaign rallies for the Serere County parliamentary seat at O-caa-pa town council. The director for mobilization at the NRM Secretariat Rosemary Sseninde had earlier insisted that the venue was picked by President Museveni's security team for his campaign rally there on behalf of the NRM candidate. However, the Electoral Commission campaign schedule shows that the Alliance for National Transformation candidate Alice Alaso was booked to campaign in O-caa-pa.