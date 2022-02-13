Akullo appointed new Interpol boss

Ms Akullo replaces Mr Charles Birungi, who has been appointed deputy director of welfare, production and sports directorate.

President Museveni has appointed the former head of Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID), AIGP Grace Akullo, as head of the directorate of International Police (Interpol) and International Relations.





This comes a day after Ms Akullo handed over the CID office to Maj Tom Magambo, an Internal Security Organisation officer.

Ms Akullo replaces Mr Charles Birungi, who has been appointed deputy director of welfare, production and sports directorate. During the handover Ms Akullo listed a number of high profile cases she had dealt with during her tenure. These included the July 2010 terror attacks carried out by al-Shabaab at Lugogo and Ethiopian Village Restaurant in Kampala, among others. “After the 2010 twin bombings in Kampala in which 79 people were killed, 15 suspects were charged in court, 10 were convicted and five were acquitted,” she said.