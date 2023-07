Akena hails Oyam North by-election victory as stepping stone for UPC

Jimmy Akena, the President of the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) has said winning the Oyam North by-election has been a major boost for the party and it will be a stepping stone towards rebuilding the parties support base in its former strongholds. Akena says the win has also re-energized the party to focus on readying itself for the 2026 general elections.