Ajarova launches book to support Edgar Batte's surgery

The outgoing Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Tourism Board, Lilly Ajarova, has encouraged Ugandans to love their country and visit its unique attractions. She made the call as she launched her first book, "Echoes from the Mountains of the Moon," in Kampala. Meanwhile, Ajarova, who was recently appointed Special Presidential Advisor on Tourism, revealed that the main purpose of the launch was to support NMG journalist Edgar Batte, who needs urgent medical surgery, calling on all friends to support the effort.