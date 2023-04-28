Airtel, UNICEF join Ministry in promoting digital education

The Ministry of Education, UNICEF and Airtel Uganda are making efforts to boost digital inclusion in various aspects of education. According to UNICEF, there is an increased demand for digital inclusion especially among young learners for competencies in sharing knowledge or research in schools. UNICEF and Airtel Uganda donated several computers and internet to Kitende senior secondary school to boost the project. The partners are targeting 100 schools for starters.