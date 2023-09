Air-force passes out 40 band recruits

The UPDF Airforce has cautioned its officers against abusing the power handed to them in order to generate wealth, at the expense of the welfare of the civilian population. The call came as the Airforce's Director of personnel and administration, Brig Gen Julius Bagonza presided over the passing out of 40 new UPDF Airforce new band recruits in Katabi barracks in Entebbe, who had just concluded basic band training.