Agriculture ministry approves EAC recommendations for protecting Lake Victoria

The Ministry of Agriculture animal industries and Fisheries has approved recommendations by representatives of the East African Community geared towards protecting Lake Victoria. Among the resolutions is a commitment to the implementation of previous council directives such as creating a fishing holiday on the shared lake to allow breeding for increased fish stocks. In the same meeting, the Minister of Agriculture Frank Tumwebaze received instruments of power from his Tanzanian counterpart as the new chairperson of the sectoral council of Ministers of Lake Victoria Fisheries Organisation.