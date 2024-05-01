Agents who do not comply with the new BOU directive warning

The Bank of Uganda says it could take legal action in the long run, against mobile money operators who do not heed the directive that requires them to ask for valid identification documents of individuals who make transactions for more than one million shillings. This directive was supposed to take effect on 19th April this year. However, a mini-survey conducted by NTV on Monday established that mobile money agents are yet to enforce the directive.