Against all odds: Busia gold miner passes O-level examss

Among the 2022 S.4 candidates celebrating their success in the just released O-level exam results is Augustine Ekakoro, who wrote his final exams from Tiira Secondary School in Busia. Ekakoro, who is an orphan, spent more time in the gold mines, than at school but managed to score an aggregate of 32 in his exams. Busia municipality is currently grappling with child labour issues with many children opting out of school to engage in work instead.