Agago spends Ugx500m to build “security” roads

The government has started construction of so-called security roads in Agago district, at a cost of five hundred million shillings. This follows a series of incidents where warriors from the neighboring Karamoja region have been invading the area to raid livestock since 2019. District authorities aim to construct a 67-kilometer road circumference along the border sub-counties of Adilang via Lira-Kato to Lapono up to Omiya Pacwa.