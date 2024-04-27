Aga Khan University’s Nakawa speciality centre launched

By Benjamin Jumbe More by this Author

The State Minister for Health, Margaret Muhanga, has praised Aga Khan University for its significant contributions to Uganda's healthcare and education sectors. Her commendation came during the inauguration of the Nakawa Aga Khan Specialty Centre, a pivotal addition aimed at providing a diverse range of specialized healthcare services within the country.

The newly commissioned Nakawa Aga Khan Specialty Centre is an integral part of Aga Khan University's forthcoming Kampala campus. It is designed to offer Ugandans access to a comprehensive array of specialized outpatient healthcare services, reducing the necessity for seeking such services abroad.

During the commissioning ceremony, Aga Khan University President Sulaiman Shahabuddin hailed this development as a significant milestone for healthcare provision not just in Uganda but across East Africa. He emphasized the readiness of the Nakawa Specialty Centre to begin admitting patients, with plans underway for the construction of a hospital early next year.

Shahabuddin highlighted Aga Khan University and Aga Khan Health Services' extensive network, encompassing five hospitals and over 100 clinics across Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, catering to more than 2 million patients annually.

Khurram Jamal, Chief Operating Officer of Aga Khan University Outreach Health Network - East Africa, detailed the specialized services available at the centre, including diagnostic imaging such as X-rays, CT scans, ultrasounds, and upcoming neurophysiology services.

Advertisement

Minister Muhanga emphasized the centre's role in enhancing access to quality specialized healthcare locally, thus reducing the need for medical tourism abroad. She applauded Aga Khan's investment and assured continued government support for the project.

Expressing concern about rising non-communicable diseases, Minister Muhanga emphasized the importance of healthy lifestyles, noting that a significant portion of disease burden is preventable through healthy living practices.

While lauding the development, Nakawa Division Mayor Paul Mugambe urged Aga Khan University Hospital to consider tailored packages for vulnerable community members to access these services equitably.

Construction is underway for a seven-story University Centre and a nine-story student housing building at AKU's Kampala campus, with plans to commence construction of Aga Khan University Hospital, Kampala next year.