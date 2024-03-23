Aga Khan, Kognity team up to enhance international curriculum teaching in Uganda

By Joyce Nakato More by this Author

The Aga Khan Education Services in Uganda has joined forces with the Education Technology company Kognity to empower teachers of the international curriculum in Uganda. This collaboration aims to equip educators with the necessary skills to integrate pedagogy, theology, and technology effectively, fostering holistic learning experiences for students.

During a two-day engagement conference, teachers will undergo training sessions designed to bridge the gap between traditional teaching methods and modern technological advancements. The goal is to cultivate a well-rounded educational approach that nurtures learners' overall development.

Moreover, the conference seeks to generate interest among schools following Uganda's national curriculum to adopt elements of the International Curriculum. Currently, there are 25 schools in Uganda offering the International Curriculum, which encompasses components from the national curriculum of England and Wales, the International Baccalaureate programme, or a combination of both.

The International Curriculum emphasizes international and personal learning through thematic units enriched with diverse content and supported by a structured, adaptable, and progressive pedagogy. Aga Khan Education Services in Uganda recognizes the importance of preparing teachers to deliver this curriculum effectively, leading to the partnership with Kognity.

The training initiative, taking place at the Aga Khan High School in Kampala over two days, underscores the significance of nurturing learners and equipping them with relevant skills within their chosen curriculum. Dr. Benson Kairu, an International Curriculum Educator expert, emphasizes the need for educators to provide students with the best possible learning experiences.

Marcus Tirkel, an accounts manager at Kognity, highlights the evolving technological landscape and the importance of ensuring that teachers of the International Baccalaureate curriculum can seamlessly integrate technology into their teaching methodologies. This integration is particularly crucial in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, which prompted a widespread shift to digital learning platforms across educational institutions.