Aga Khan, Kognity agree to re-tool international curriculum teachers

The Aga Khan Education Services in Uganda has partnered with the education technology company Kognity to retool teachers of the international curriculum in Uganda; in a two-day engagement conference, the teachers will be equipped with skills on how to bridge the gap between pedagogy, theology, and technology to produce an all-around learner, with the conference also intended to interest schools under Uganda’s national curriculum in picking up the International Curriculum.