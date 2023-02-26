Aga Khan Foundation supports people living with albinism

The Albinism Umbrella, an Organisation working with persons with Albinism around the country, has asked government, the European Union, and the Aga Khan Foundation to extend research on albinism, beyond Kampala. Olive Namutebi, the Chief Executive Officer of Albinism Umbrella Uganda, says the 142 million shillings received from the European Union through the Aga Khan Foundation to support their community during the Covid-19 pandemic, enabled them to provide relief to those affected. The call came as the Aga Khan Foundation-supported people living with Albinism at a medical camp in Wakiso.