Aga Khan Foundation aids children living with albinism

Aga Khan Foundation has injected 156 million shillings into an eight months program targeting an estimated 300 people living with albinism to primarily address the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on them. The Aga Khan Foundation says they hope that last Saturday’s inaugural health camp for people with Albinism in Kampala and Wakiso district, will become a rallying point for other donors to start supporting albinos. Persons living with albinism have raised concerns of discrimination towards them.