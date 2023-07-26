AG speaks on review of Electoral laws on polling activities

A review of electoral laws intended to eliminate the multiplicity of polling activities could feature among other reviews of electoral laws in the proposed Constitutional review. Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka says the reviews could save the country the cost and time spent to carry out electoral activities. Kiwanuka was appearing before the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee on the way forward regarding Local council elections that have been extended for 6 months.