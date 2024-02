African Union Summit closes with call to end coups, terrorism

The chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat has called on African leaders to be resolute in tackling conflicts in the continent, including the conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo and war in Sudan. His call came during the African Union summit closing this evening in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. Vice President Jessica Alupo represented President Museveni at the event.