African legislators call for protection of indigenous culture

Legislators from African countries are meeting in Entebbe, Wakiso district, to discuss family values, culture and sovereignty which they feel need more protection from the West. In a speech delivered by minister for ICT and National Guidance Chris Baryomunsi on behalf of the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, she says the anti-homosexuality bill is an eye opener for legislators in Africa to have a collective voice on anti-African behaviour from western countries. A number of religious leaders are also attending the event.