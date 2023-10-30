African Football League: meet the new elite tournament under the auspices of CAF

The bookmaker talks about the new African Football League club tournament, where eight of the continent's best teams compete for substantial prize money and a bright future for African football.

The event’s initiator was the Confederation of African Football (CAF), supported by FIFA. The tournament’s main idea is the development of African football and the money distribution between participating clubs.

Who's playing?

Initially, 24 teams could play in the tournament, divided into three groups with a playoff stage starting from the 1/8 finals. The selection criteria were to be the teams' results over the past few years, as well as having a youth academy and a women's team.

However, life made its adjustments, and later, CAF decided to settle on a new competition format of eight participants: Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Petro de Luanda (Angola), TP Mazembe (DRC), Es Tunis (Tunisia), Enyimba International (Nigeria), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Simba SC (Tanzania) and Al Ahly (Egypt). Each country could only have one representative selected for the tournament based on ranking points.

Opening

The African Football League kicked off on Friday, October 20, at the packed Benjamin-Mkapa stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's economic capital. The opening match featured Simba Sports Club and Egyptian giants Al Ahly. The game was a tense contest and ended in a 2-2 draw. Many football celebrities, led by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, witnessed the historic event.

Prize pool

The tournament, supported by FIFA, collected an impressive prize pool. For participation, all teams are guaranteed to receive one million dollars, semi-finalists – $1.7 million, silver medalists – $3 million, and winners – $4 million.

Prospects

FIFA hopes the new club competition will attract the sponsors' attention and expand the number of participants. Gianni Infantino emphasized that in the future, the income should be about $100 million, allowing it to enter the top ten world’s most successful leagues. FIFA plans to use part of the profits to build stadiums and football infrastructure throughout Africa.

The first African Football League final is scheduled for November 5 and 11. It will not be an alternative to the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup, but it will help to put African football on a strong financial footing.



