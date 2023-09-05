Africa Climate Summit: Heads of State discuss climate change solutions

The Africa Climate Summit is continuing in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, with several heads of state joining some 10,000 delegates at the event. Most of the discussions are being held at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre. This afternoon Kenyan President William Ruto led proceedings in an afternoon session, where several heads of state shared how Climate Change had impacted their countries, before calling for solutions to the problem.