AfDB grants Uganda $10 million to improve post-harvest crop handling

Uganda has received a $10 million grant from the African Development Bank to boost post-harvest crop handling. Speaking at the ongoing COP28 summit in Abu Dhabi, Energy Minister Dr. Ruth Nankabirwa noted that despite efforts to promote agriculture, significant revenue is still lost at the post-harvest stage. The grant aims to support smallholder farmers, enhancing food security and food systems. Additionally, discussions at the Ugandan pavilion centered around carbon and Ugandans' role in nature-based carbon projects.