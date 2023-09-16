Advocates call on MPs to pass legal aid bill

Women lawyers under their umbrella organization FIDA Uganda have urged parliament to pass the legal aid bill, as this will help in extending justice for the vulnerable, especially women who can't afford to pay lawyers. According to FIDA, cases of human rights violations are on the increase and most of them go unreported. This is commonly in the areas of Wakiso and Karamoja where sexual violence is rampant. This was during the celebration of 54 years since FIDA -Uganda started and the unavailing of their new offices in Ntinda.