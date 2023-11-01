ADF rebels killed in UPDF operation

The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) has confirmed the killing of two ADF rebels and the arrest of a commander following a successful operation on Lake Edward in Kasese. Those killed are believed to have been part of the group that was involved in the killing of two foreign tourists and their guide recently in Queen Elizabeth National Park in Kasese.The Commander of the Operation Shujaa, Maj. Gen. Dick Olum explained that the operation was jointly mounted by the UPDF and Marine police.