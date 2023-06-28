Activists want easier internet access for rural children

Leaders and civil society organizations promoting the rights of children in Luwero and Nakaseke districts want the government to make it possible for children in the rural areas to connect online, by subsidizing the cost of digital handsets and the internet. As they commemorated the day of the African Child at Nakaseke Ssaza Grounds, local stakeholders said the rights of children in the digital environment, especially in the rural areas cannot be realized without access to the internet. They are also asking for stringent measures to safeguard the information that the children consume while online.