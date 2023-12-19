Activists want disciplinary action against Hoima judge

Lawyers representing some Tilenga Project-affected households have petitioned the Chief Justice and Judicial Service Commission, seeking disciplinary action against Hoima High Court Judge Justice Jesse Byaruhanga. This move comes days after the judge ruled in favor of the Ministry of Energy, which had offered 940 million shillings to compensate 42 landowners. These landowners deemed the compensation rate too low compared to the value of the land being offered. The judge has instructed that the money be deposited with the court for the government to take over the land. However, as Benjamin Jumbe reports, the petitioners are challenging the High Court ruling in the Court of Appeal.