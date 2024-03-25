Activists: Opportunity to fight graft still exists in war against corruption

Policy analysts have revealed that Ugandans should not despair in the fight against corruption because of the dilemma posed by the inaction of state actors. The experts argue that the opportunity to fight corruption still exists, though it is important to innovate new ways to ensure accountability. Their advice comes in the wake of President Museveni's defense of the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, over the weekend, even as allegations of financial impropriety in parliament continue to rise.