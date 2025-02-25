Activists gather in Nairobi to protest Besigye detention

Activists gathered in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Monday to protest the detention of Ugandan opposition leader, Kizza Besigye, who has been in jail since November last year. Participants chanted calls for Besigye's freedom and criticized the imprisonment of other political opponents in Uganda. Besigye was arrested and charged with offenses including illegal weapons possession and treachery in a military court. After the Supreme Court ruling last month that it's illegal for military courts to handle such cases, the veteran politician is now facing treason charges in a civilian court.