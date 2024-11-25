Activists call for tighter laws on use of acid

Gender rights activists are urging the government to enact legislation banning the use of acid as a weapon in resolving conflicts. They argue that acid attacks have left countless victims with life-altering injuries, while others have died due to the absence of a comprehensive law to hold perpetrators accountable. The appeal coincides with the launch of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, a global campaign that began today. Activists are also encouraging men to take an active role in speaking out against gender-based violence within their homes to prevent further harm and foster safer communities.