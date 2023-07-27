Acholi FDC leaders urge unity amidst party Crisis

A section of Forum Democratic Change leaders from the Acholi Sub-region who are in Kampala for their party's National Council meeting that takes place tomorrow says the leaders of the party should abandon their egos to save the party from crumbling. The political activists say they are not siding with any of the bickering camps. The FDC house has been on fire following allegations by the party spokesman Ssemujju Nganda that party president Patrick Amuriat and Secretary General Nandala Mafabi received money from suspicious sources to fund the 2021 elections.