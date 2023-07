Acholi chief asks clan leaders to apologize over allegations

A group of of chiefs who recently claimed to have removed and replaced the Acholi Paramount Chief David Onen Acana II, will have to apologise before they can be allowed to carry out chiefdom activities and to join the council of chiefs. The Rwot says apart from apologising, the chiefs will have to pay various fines. A group of 41 clan leaders have accused Rwot Acana of being corrupt and selling kingdom property.