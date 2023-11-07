Access to Katonga bridge expected in three weeks

The Uganda National Roads Authority has announced that all vehicles will have access to the Katonga Bridge on the Kampala-Masaka highway within three weeks. The Executive Director, Allen Kagina, mentioned that they anticipate the completion of work on the bridge, which was damaged by floods in May, within a year. Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has indicated that Parliament will collaborate with UNRA to determine the funding required to expedite the bridge's reconstruction. Tayebwa has also urged UNRA to accelerate progress on the Busega-Mpigi expressway project.